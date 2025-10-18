Everything you need to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in DC

Pennsylvania Avenue NW in D.C. will be taken over Saturday by an expected tens of thousands of protesters against President Donald Trump's administration.

Large trucks block part of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper A protester holds up a sign. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Protesters rally at Lafayette Square during the “No Kings” protest in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025, the day of President Trump’s military parade. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army but also coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday, a “No Kings” movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a “20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper.” (AFP via Getty Images/AMID FARAHI) AFP via Getty Images/AMID FARAHI Demonstrators rally at Lafayette Square during the “No Kings” protest in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025, the day of President Trump’s military parade. (AFP via Getty Images/AMID FARAHI) AFP via Getty Images/AMID FARAHI Demonstrators march as they protest against President Donald Trump’s use of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops in the city during a rally along the 14th street corridor in northwest Washington, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Pennsylvania Avenue NW in D.C. will be taken over Saturday by an expected tens of thousands of protesters against President Donald Trump’s administration.

The event, running under a “No Kings” banner, calls for a reclamation of democracy without the need for “a king” like the president, who “thinks his rule is absolute.” It’s part of a nationwide series of events protesting against the current administration.

Participants will march along the National Mall and are encouraged to wear yellow as a “visible optimistic banner that carries the weight of Democratic struggle,” the organization’s website reads.

In an interview with WTOP on Saturday, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the protests showed “a great American portrait all day, people standing up for the country they love.’

“Millions of people around the country are saying yes to our democracy, and yes to our rights,” Van Hollen said, “but no to Kings, no to a lawless president who has been focused on stripping away people’s rights — whether their rights to due process, whether their rights to free speech, whether their rights to a fair justice system.”

“These protests represent the very best of American democracy, and when Speaker Johnson and the Republicans can’t win the argument, they decide to engage in that kind of language, by labeling these democratic protests as hateful,” he said.

Ezra Levin, a leading organizer of Saturday’s protests, told The Associated Press that the demonstrations are a response to what he called Trump’s “crackdown on First Amendment rights.”

Levin, the co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, pointed to Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, his unprecedented promises to use federal power to influence midterm elections, restrictions on press freedom and retribution against political opponents.

Expected speakers at the rally include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, TV scientist Bill Nye and British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, among other figures.

In a video posted on X, Sanders said his message ahead of the protest is simple: “People fought and died throughout the history of this country to preserve our democracy. And we’re not going to let Trump or anybody else take it away.”

WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported live from a kickoff event at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

“Organizers say they’re expecting at least 100,000 people on Pennsylvania Avenue. Republicans, meanwhile, are calling these protests planned across the country tomorrow, ‘Hate America’ rallies,” he said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a social media post that members of the National Guard will be on duty at the protests “to ensure the Guard will be ready to respond alongside our substantially increased police presence to help keep Virginians safe.”

“We call it the ‘Hate America rally’ that’ll happen Saturday. Let’s see who shows up for that,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

“I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters. I bet you see Antifa types. I bet you see the Marxist in full display, the people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic, and we do, and that’s what we’re here doing every single day.”

With “No Kings” events also planned in neighboring Maryland, residents traveling into the region are also being urged to monitor the state’s 511 and ChartWeb database for the latest road closures.

“Motorists are encouraged to provide themselves with extra driving time and keep aware of pedestrians and bicyclists who may be out as part of the event,” Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar told WTOP.

WTOP has reached out to U.S. Park Police for more information on the event.

DC road closures

Some roads will be closed to motorists and there are some parking restrictions. D.C. police remind drivers to proceed with caution and be aware of further detours.

Until Saturday at 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW, will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” and closed to vehicle traffic.

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking:”

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street NW

U Street from 15th Street to 13th Street NW

W Street from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to 13th Street, SE

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the W Street from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to 13th Street, SE, will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Now, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, temporary street closures may take effect on 14th Street from Florida Avenue to F Street NW.

Plus, road closures for the Race for Every Child Run/Walk event

On Saturday from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” and closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking”:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

From 4 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

From approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.