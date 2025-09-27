Woman critically injured after arm was trapped in DC elevator door

A woman has been critically injured after getting her ar, m caught in an elevator door on Friday evening in Washington, D.C.

According to officials, the D.C. EMS and Fire Department rescued the woman and brought her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The D.C. Department of Buildings was alerted about the incident last night at a building in the 2400 block of 16th Street NW, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. A DOB chief inspection official responded on the scene and ordered the elevator removed from service.

“DOB will investigate to determine the cause of any elevator malfunction and assess the safety of the equipment. The elevator will remain out of service until DOB deems it safe to operate,” Gwen Cofield, chief communications officer of the DOB, said in an email statement.

