Coming soon: EV chargers like DC has never seen before

Voltpost plans to bring as many as 16 of its chargers to D.C., although it's not yet clear exactly when drivers will be able to use them.

There’s good news for drivers of electric vehicles in D.C.: A new kind of EV charger is coming to the District.

“Voltpost retrofits existing street lights and utility poles into Level 2 electric vehicle chargers,” the company’s co-founder and CEO Jeff Prosserman told WTOP.

“By leveraging the existing infrastructure we’re able to install a charger in a few hours, saving tens of thousands of dollars by not having the construction and trenching process,” he added.

Voltpost plans to bring as many as 16 of its chargers to D.C., although it’s not yet clear exactly when drivers will be able to use them.

Prosserman said the company will be working with D.C.’s Department of Energy and the Environment and Pepco over the next few months to determine exactly where to put the chargers.

In the meantime, if you have locations you’d like to suggest, you can do so through the company’s website.

Prosserman also told WTOP the company is working on bringing its chargers to Maryland.

Voltpost is one of three EV charging companies sharing a total of $609,000 in grants awarded earlier this year by D.C.’s Department of Energy and the Environment.

The money is part of what the city got from Volkswagen in a 2016 Clean Air Act civil settlement.

The other companies awarded money from the grant will use theirs to expand operations in D.C.

PowerUp America creates EV charging stations that look a lot like gas stations. There’s already one next to a gas station on Benning Road NE.

The third company awarded grant money, it’s electric, partners with property owners to provide curbside charging stations. According to its website, it already has at least one charging station in D.C.

DOEE Director Richard Jackson told WTOP there’s demand for more EV chargers in the city, and this new grant will help provide them. “Having the money to actually install the hardware and equipment was always the challenge,” Jackson said.

“This just increases the whole electrical infrastructure that’s going to be made available to residents across the city,” he said.

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