Two people displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

August 2, 2025, 9:50 AM

D.C. firefighters working the scene at a house fire in the District’s Northwest. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Department)
Two people were displaced Aug. 2, 2025 in Northwest D.C. after a fire broke out overnight. 
An overnight fire broke out on the second floor and attic of a wood frame house located on the 4500 block of 44th Street in Northwest D.C.
The D.C. Fire and EMS Department are highlighting the importance of working fire alarms after two people were able to safely escape from their homes after they were alerted to a fire spreading through their home.
First responders with DC Fire and EMS Department working the scene at a house fire in the District's Northwest region.
Two people were displaced Saturday after an overnight fire broke out at their home in the District’s Northwest region.

DC Fire and EMS said the home’s two occupants had been asleep when the blaze broke out, adding that both were able to safely escape the home after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

First responders had been working the scene since about 3 a.m. Saturday. The fire broke out on the second floor and attic of the wood frame house located on the 4500 block of 44th Street.

“There could have been a tragic outcome if not for the smoke alarm,” the fire department said, underscoring that “working smoke alarms save lives.”

Investigators said no injuries were reported from the scene.

Andrew Alsbrooks

