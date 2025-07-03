DC prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

A lot of people will converge on the nation’s capital on the Fourth of July for several big events, and D.C. leaders say the city is ready.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stands at a podium during a news conference July 3, 2025, regarding public safety in the District for upcoming Fourth of July events.(WTOP/Mike Murillo)

“We want our residents, our neighbors from across the region and visitors from across the country to come out and enjoy one of the biggest celebrations of the year right here in Washington, D.C.,” D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said.

As the city hosts several events, including the National Independence Day Parade, Washington Nationals baseball game and of course the Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall, Smith said the day will be a full activation of the police department.

Speaking on Thursday morning at the District Emergency Operations Center, Smith said there are no credible threats against the city or events taking place here. She said the city will continue working closely with regional and federal partners, with events such as the car attack in New Orleans fresh in the minds of those working to keep the city safe.

“We plan for this. This is not new for us,” Smith said.

Some of the preparation includes setting up dump trucks and other large vehicles in areas surrounding events, to make sure cars cannot make it through. Many road closures will also be put in place to protect crowds and events.

Smith said those downtown will also see police officers in the crowds.

“Our goal continues to be that everybody has fun, stays safe and enjoys the holiday, whether they are coming Downtown to the mall, one of the neighborhood activities, or whether they’re enjoying each other in their backyards or other community events,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

D.C. police will help secure the areas around the National Mall and assist with screening people coming to the fireworks show. The lead agency for securing the National Mall will be U.S. Park Police.

“We’ll have a full force commitment. You’ll see a strong visible presence of park police officers in and around the National Mall,” Chief Jessica Taylor with U.S. Park Police said.

Taylor urged families to make sure their children know their parents’ phone numbers and a reunification area will be set up in case kids and parents get separated.

The other warning for those who plan to spend much of the day outside — drink plenty of water.

Local leaders also issued a warning to residents — fireworks are illegal, and shows should be left to the professionals.

“Most everything is illegal in the District that you hear, ‘boom, boom,’ all that’s illegal. If it shoots, it’s also illegal. So, there’s no fun legal fireworks,” Bowser said.

Last year, D.C. police had two officers dedicated to investigating reports of illegal fireworks in the 7th Police District. This year, for the first time, Smith said that will be expanded, and two officers in each police district will have the sole job of looking into those reports.

Assistant D.C. Fire Chief Tony Kelleher said the reason fireworks are illegal is because they are dangerous.

“Every year we see the consequences of unsafe use, the most common injuries and the most common areas we see injuries are to hands and fingers,” Kelleher said.

Also, many of the calls on the holiday include burns from fireworks to the head and face.

