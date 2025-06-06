How to attend the Army’s 250th birthday festival, parade in DC

A parade and festival will be held in D.C. to celebrate the the Army's 250th birthday on June 14, which also happens to be President Donald Trump's birthday.

For those who want to attend the celebration at the National Mall, it’s free and and open to the public.

“The festival is open to the public with opportunities to interact with Soldiers, watch military demonstrations, explore equipment static displays and listen to live music throughout the day,” the Army said on its website.

Guest can start entering at 2 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and the festivities end around 9:30 p.m. The parade will take place on Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 23rd streets.

Registration for the Festival & Parade is available through America250’s event registration portal.

“Admission is free and open to the public but registration will allow you to get through security quicker,” the Army said.

Below is a map of the parade and festival.

