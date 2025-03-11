Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says he’ll retire in May

The U.S. Capitol police chief, who took over the department following the Jan. 6 riot, and led the police force in Montgomery and Fairfax counties, said Tuesday that he is retiring in May.

The U.S. Capitol Police chief, who took over the department following the Jan. 6 riot, and previously led the police forces in Montgomery and Fairfax counties, said Tuesday that he is retiring this year.

Tom Manger said his last day of work for Capitol Police is on May 2.

“I am honored to have served with a team that is dedicated to this critical mission. It is time for a new leader to continue the success that we started together,” Manger said in a news release.

Manger left the Montgomery County Police Department in 2019 and came out of retirement to take on the Capitol Police role in 2021. During his first year as the head of the federal agency, he dealt with the fallout of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In an interview with WTOP in 2022, Manger said the events of Jan. 6, 2021, served as a road map to make changes and strengthen security.

“There’s still some things to be done, and I’m going to stick around long enough to make sure that we get those things done,” Manger said. “I’m enjoying what I’m doing, I think it’s important work, and I’m very pleased to be here.”

The following year, Manger said Capitol Police would not be “taking any chances” on the anniversary of the riot, adding they were working to right some deficiencies left by his predecessor.

“I have no regrets taking this job, I’m glad I did, I’m so proud to be a part of this agency,” Manger said. “I’m excited to see the progress that we’re making. We’ve got a road map for the next few years (to stay on) the track that we need to be on.”

In the release, Capitol Police touted Manger’s success in closing all 103 recommendations sent to the agency by the Office of Inspector General following the Jan. 6 attack, as well as implementing strategies for retention, building a new Intelligence Bureau and expanding the agency’s medical program.

“When I took the oath of office in the summer of 2021 — I could not have imagined the progress a police department of our size could make in just a few years,” Manger said. “We made these changes to this Department because of the work ethic and dedication of our entire workforce, as well as the support of our Congressional stakeholders.”

