US Capitol Police names interim police chief following Manger’s retirement

Sean Gallagher will serve as the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, the department confirmed one month after former Chief Tom Manger’s retirement.

Gallagher is currently the Capitol Police’s assistant chief of uniformed operations. He’ll serve as acting chief until Manger’s permanent replacement is found.

After joining the department in 2001, Gallagher worked his way up the ranks of the U.S. Capitol Police and has been acknowledged for his leadership of the 2015 Papal Task Force, the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, several presidential conventions and congressional delegations.

The department is searching for a new chief after Manger’s departure last month. Manger joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2021 in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which he said served as a road map to make changes and strengthen security.

