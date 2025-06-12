Anti-Trump protests in DC area will coincide with military parade

While thousands of people are expected to attend a huge parade on the Mall in DC to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on Saturday, demonstrations will be held nationwide protesting the Trump administration.

While thousands of people are expected to attend a huge parade on the National Mall in D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on Saturday, demonstrations will be held in the District and nationwide protesting the Trump administration.

One such event is planned in D.C. at Fort Reno Park in Tenleytown. The rally’s theme is “No to Autocracy, Yes to Democracy.” It is being put together by a group called D.C. Citizens.

One of the organizers is Lee Ayres, who said a “Visibility Brigade” will gather Saturday at noon near Fort Reno Park with pro-democracy signs and then meet an hour later.

“We are having a more pro-democracy picnic,” Ayres said, calling on people to get involved. “Now is the moment for people to become civically engaged. June 14th is Flag Day. It is a day of celebration. It is not a day of celebration for Donald Trump.”

Ayres also emphasized that D.C. Citizens is concerned over the military parade.

“We see some core values being eroded and we want to come together and make change,” Ayres said. “When you look at the traditional authoritarian rules and playbook, they do try and capture the military for themselves.”

While the goals are the same, this specific event is not directly associated with a larger coalition called No Kings, which has hundreds of grassroots protests planned all around the nation.

Protests around the region

Alexandria, Virginia: No Kings protest. There are a few events, as one might suspect. Alexandria’s is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Market Square.

Arlington, Virginia: No Kings protest. Call a nationwide act of defiance, Arlington’s event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rock Spring Congregational Church.

Culpeper, Virginia: No Kings protest and community gathering (according to a news release, it’s expected to be one of the largest). It’ll be at the pedestrian sidewalk along James Madison Highway from 10 a.m. to noon.

Takoma Park, Maryland: Takoma Park’s No Kings protest will run from noon to 2 p.m. at 7505 New Hampshire Ave.

Bowie, Maryland: Demonstrators plan to meet up for a No Kings protest Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 15210 Annapolis Rd. A spokesperson for the library located at that address told WTOP the institution is not involved with the protest.

WTOP’s Jeff Leon contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the library where one group of protesters plans to meet is not affiliated with the demonstration.

