DC police announce youth curfew zone for U Street Corridor

D.C. police have announced a juvenile curfew zone for the U Street Corridor this weekend.

D.C. police have announced a juvenile curfew zone for the U Street Corridor this weekend.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an emergency order last week that allows the D.C. police chief to create curfew zones in response to teen takeovers and youth crime within certain quadrants of the city.

Police said the curfew zone covers the U Street Corridor and will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Here’s what areas are included in the U Street Corridor juvenile curfew zone.

To the north:

V Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue NW

Florida Avenue to 9th Street NW

9th Street to Barry Place, NW

Barry Place to Georgia Avenue NW

To the east:

7th Street from T Street to Florida Avenue NW

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Place, NW

To the south:

T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street NW

To the west:

15th Street from V Street to T Street NW

Within a juvenile curfew zone, people younger than 18 aren’t allowed to gather in a group of nine or more in a public place, or on the premises of an establishment, unless they are engaged in exempted activities, D.C. police said.

Police also reminded the public that a citywide curfew for people younger than 18 begins nightly at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Here is a map of the curfew zone:

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