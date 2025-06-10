Army says military parade will be ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ spectacle

Lt. Gen. Brian Eifler, a deputy chief of staff for the Army, explains to WTOP why Saturday's parade will be an excellent way for the community to see the Army and "interact with soldiers."

Watch a livestream of the military parade in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on WTOP, Saturday, June 14.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Construction, road closures in place for DC military parade

The massive military parade set for D.C. on Saturday will feature a number of sights rarely seen in the nation’s capital, including dozens of aircraft flying in airspace that is typically highly restricted.

“It’s going to be quite the spectacle,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Eifler, a deputy chief of staff for the Army. “I think that’s going to be something that’s not going to be replicated again.”

The event, honoring the Army’s 250th birthday, will showcase hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

It will include concerts, fireworks, NFL players, fitness competitions and displays all day long throughout the National Mall.

“This is a great connection for the community from all over the area to come see the Army and interact with soldiers,” Eifler said. “I think that the feeling and the fervor of it will be one of excitement.”

The parade down Constitution Avenue will feature M1 Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, wheeled Stryker combat vehicles, tracked M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and other towed artillery.

More than 50 helicopters and aircraft representing different wars will fly overhead.

“It’ll be a myriad of things to see, and there will be some on display as well, so you’ll be able to see some of these things as they’re going by but also get a closer look,” Eifler said.

More than 6,700 soldiers will participate in the parade.

They will form units representing each of the nation’s major conflicts, beginning with the Revolutionary War. For each conflict, dozens of soldiers will wear period uniforms.

“It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime visualization of 250 years of the Army’s history,” Eifler said. “I think this is going to be something that you can’t fathom until you see it.”

The event also happens to fall on President Donald Trump’s birthday, and he will be involved.

“He’s going to be there at some point, for sure,” Eifler said. “He’ll be a part of it.”

At the end of the parade, the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team will jump over the White House, landing near Trump to present him with a folded flag.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.