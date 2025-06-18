Mayor Bowser makes case for DC youth curfew

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced emergency legislation last week that would impose an 11 p.m. curfew on kids and teens.

Videos circulating on social media in recent months have shown large gatherings of young people in D.C., where some teens engaged in fights, destruction of property and drug use.

In one case at the Wharf, a teenager was charged with assaulting a police officer.

It would give D.C. police the flexibility to expand curfew zones and flex the time a curfew would begin, based on activities and information gathered.

“When kids know when the curfew is, they abide by it,” Bowser said Wednesday while at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new housing development in Southwest D.C.

“We have seen how [the curfew] has been working at the Wharf,” Bowser said, referring to Memorial Day weekend and the 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew established there, where no one under the age of 18 could be present without an adult.

“I think the other kind of elements of the curfew would be similar to what I have proposed,” she said.

D.C. isn’t the only local jurisdiction using curfews as a way to avoid problems that sometimes come with large gatherings. Prince George’s County police have previously restricted when kids and teens can be at National Harbor without a guardian.

If D.C. enacts the proposal, any extended youth curfew hours would not begin earlier than 7 p.m. or extend past 6 a.m., according to the legislation.

“We’re not talking about kids that they might be at a dance,” Bowser said. “But instead they’re taking over a Chipotle and are doing some pretty destructive things inside.”

While announcing an initiative to deal with youth crime in April, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said 2024 data showed kids or teens accounted for more than half of all robbery arrests; and in 2025, nearly 50% of all carjacking arrests involved juveniles.

The D.C. Council has scheduled a vote on the emergency measure on July 1.

