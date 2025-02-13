Youth curfew at National Harbor starts Friday, police say

Starting Friday, kids and teens are getting a curfew at the National Harbor in Maryland on weekends, according to Prince George's County police.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Youth curfew at National Harbor begins

Kids and teens are once again getting a curfew at National Harbor in Maryland on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Prince George’s County police.

The new rule goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Police announced the curfew Thursday afternoon, saying an “increasing number of unaccompanied juveniles” led businesses and residents to request the restriction.

The curfew lasts from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

While it’s in effect, anyone under the age of 18 will need to be with a parent or guardian to be at National Harbor.

The county has implemented curfews in the past. Last April, former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced youth would be restricted at National Harbor on weekend nights with hopes of reducing crime.

That decision came after a group of around 800 young people gathered at National Harbor, fighting, shoplifting and smoking, police said at the time.

It’s unclear how long the reinstated curfew will be in effect.

Kids caught breaking the curfew will first get a warning, then a written notice sent to parents before being fined.

The fines start at $50, then $100 and repeat offenders could land their parents with a civil fine of up to $250.

If a parent or guardian doesn’t pick up their child within an hour, they could face fines associated with the cost of authorities detaining their child.

How it works

There are exceptions to the curfew.

With their parent’s permission, kids or teens could be accompanied by another adult over the age of 21.

Young people are exempt when heading home from an activity related to school, religion or another association. The curfew doesn’t apply to teens heading home from work.

If a kid or teen lives in the area, they can be on the sidewalk in front of their own home or their next-door neighbors’ — unless that neighbor calls police to complain.

The restrictions on kids and teens are allowed under emergency legislation the county council passed ahead of the April 2024 curfew.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.