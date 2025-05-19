Police trying to get a handle on youth violence at DC’s Navy Yard

D.C. police continue to investigate Saturday night's large gathering of dozens of teenagers in Navy Yard, where several fights broke out and two people were robbed.

D.C. police continue to investigate large gathering of dozens of teenagers in Navy Yard on Saturday night, where several fights broke out and two people were robbed.

It’s not clear whether the individuals involved in the gathering were involved in the robbery, but police are reviewing videos and other evidence to find who’s responsible.

Three teenagers were arrested over their involvement in the melee.

“We want our young people to enjoy everything this city has to offer, from parks and recreation events to our Late-Night Hype and Beat the Streets programs, and all activities that give them an engaging and safe space to gather,” Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a news release. “However, we will not tolerate criminal behavior that puts others at risk, or disrupts the safety of our residents, businesses or visitors in our city.”

It’s the latest incident involving large groups of young people gathering together and engaging in criminal activity.

On April 21, six people were arrested after multiple large groups of juveniles descended on The Wharf in Southwest. There, several fights broke out among the teens, and some Wharf visitors were harassed. At least one D.C. police officer was assaulted.

Smith said she will meet this week with community leaders to discuss what can be done to address the problem.

Some Navy Yard residents are expressing frustration, especially since it’s not the first time gaggles of teens have been seen hanging out near homes and businesses.

Nicole Spence, who lives in the area said it’s time for accountability.

“We have laws, but it feels like it’s a lawless society that we live in,” Spence said. “Laws are not enforced; no one is held accountable.”

Spence said she believes parents should be held accountable for their children. And she wants to see more creative tactics from law enforcement and a better application of resources.

“Those who are in charge of these resources need to take a step back and look at how they can allocate them,” Spence said. “We can’t let this continue.”

Stinson Rogers, a Navy Yard resident and former police officer, said the issue of crime is overblown.

“I don’t think it calls for so much drama,” Rogers said. “It may be blown out of proportion just a little bit.”

Rogers said he has noticed the additional police presence and said that is comforting. But, he said, in a city, there are likely going to be incidents like this.

Still, Spence said residents deserve a safe place to live.

“It’s not fair to taxpaying citizens that we have to watch our back, if you will, when we’re just trying to have a nice day,” she said.

A curfew was in effect in Navy Yard on Saturday and Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. for those under 17.

Anyone with information or video footage related to these incidents is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

