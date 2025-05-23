New efforts to curb teen violence in DC for Memorial Day weekend

Over the last several weekends, D.C. police say large groups of teens have damaged property in the area, with several having been recently arrested in Navy Yard.

“It is all unacceptable and we will not tolerate this kind of conduct or behavior,” said D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith. “Unlawful behavior will result in an arrest, regardless of age.”

Smith joined Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference Friday at The Wharf in Southwest. There will be an increased police presence throughout the city this weekend, and Mayor Bowser is working with the D.C. Council on legislation updating the District’s curfew.

Mayor Bowser also talked about the importance of creating safe spaces for teens to be together, promoting a three-day Holiday Hype event at Banneker Recreation Center for families. There will be music, food, and games at the center, which will be open from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“We want our young people to be safe,” Bowser said. “So as we head into the summer, let’s work together to get this right.”

If you’re headed to the Wharf this weekend, there will be a 5 p.m. juvenile curfew from now through Tuesday, May 27. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or authorized adult over 21 years old, unless they are attending an organized event or dinner.

Navy Yard Commissioner Edward Daniels supports an earlier youth curfew in the city and is grateful for the response from the mayor and police chief. He said teen violence is getting worse.

“Navy Yard’s been overwhelmed by the activity. I call it terrorism. I call it young terrorism, because we’ve seen hundreds of kids take over our neighborhoods, enter our buildings, assault residents and neighbors,” Daniels said. “In my opinion, this is not typical juvenile behavior.”

Social media meetups and viral challenges often lead to these large gatherings, so parents are also urged to keep tabs on their kids’ actions and social media use.

“I want to remind parents that they need to know where their kids are in the evenings, who they are with and what they are doing,” Bowser said. “You need to know when they’re coming home and how they’re getting home. We also need parents to know what your kids are doing on their phones and on their social media.”

Chief Smith added: “We hope our residents and visitors take the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend in our city. Our officers will be out and highly visible. I want to thank our officers for their continued dedication and the work they’re doing throughout this holiday weekend.”

