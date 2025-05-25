DC police: Bar in Adams Morgan vandalized during Pride event

A break-in of an Adams Morgan restaurant is being investigated by District police as a hate/bias incident after a homophobic slur was found near a damaged door.

D.C. police responded to the Sinners and Saints restaurant in Adams Morgan early Friday afternoon after a report detailing that the glass from the front door was broken during D.C. Black Pride festivities.

According to the police report, bottles of alcohol were missing and the suspect likely left through the back door, which is always locked when people leave.

Sinners and Saints posted about the incident on Instagram, which included a photo of the shattered glass, and a homophobic slur scrawled on a wall.

“Last night, our bar — the only QTBIPOC bar in D.C. — was broken into and hate crimed during D.C. Black Pride — time meant for celebration, resilience, and joy — and on the eve of World Pride 2025. We are heartbroken, but we are not broken,” the post read.

The bar has launched a GoFundMe to cover costs for the repairs. More than $5,000 was raised since it was created two days ago.

