Almost a year after one DC protest, police continue using surveillance tactics to make arrests

It’s been nearly 10 months since demonstrators gathered around D.C.’s Union Station in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s…

It’s been nearly 10 months since demonstrators gathered around D.C.’s Union Station in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the District last year — and police are still using surveillance tactics to make arrests.

On Friday, D.C.’s Attorney General announced charges against 25-year-old Michael Snow, of North Carolina, for his participation in the July 24 protest.

Snow was identified by the FBI using a photo posted to X and surveillance video showing him taking down and burning an American Flag, which was property of the National Park Service, among a crowd of protestors, according to a release.

He’s been sentenced to four months of probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $525 in restitution.

According to court documents, an organization was granted a permit to demonstrate in Columbus Circle outside Union Station the day of the protest. Protestors damaged flags, statues and structures that are property of the federal government. The National Park Service estimated the total cost to clean up and repair the site at more than $11,000.

On March 19, 21-year-old Isabella Giordano, of Maryland, was sentenced to six months of probation for spray-painting federal property at the same rally.

She was identified using videos of the event posted to X and images posted by the US Park Police.

Zaid Mohammed Mahdawi, 26, of Richmond, Virginia, was also charged after videos showed him spray painting a monument during the protest. The FBI received a tip from a witness who knew Mahdawi from a Richmond gym and recognized his image in a police bulletin.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.