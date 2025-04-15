Live Radio
2025 Rammy Awards finalists revealed: Which DC-area restaurants and chefs are in the running

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 15, 2025, 6:47 AM

The list of finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced at gala Monday night at the Hamilton Live.

The annual award ceremony honors excellence in the D.C. region’s restaurant and food service scene.

The winners, chosen by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, will be announced Aug. 3.

Association President Shawn Townsend said D.C. continues to be a great spot to get out, get together and eat.

“D.C.’s a hot bed for coming together politically and we have close to 30 million tourists that came to D.C. last year,” Townsend said.

Below are the 2025 RAMMYS Awards Finalists:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

  • MITA
  • Elcielo D.C.
  • Rooster & Owl
  • Pineapple and Pearls
  • Kappo

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

  • Ometeo
  • King Street Oyster Bar
  • Tail Up Goat
  • Petite Cerise
  • Amparo Fondita

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

  • 2Fifty Texas BBQ
  • Stellina Pizzeria
  • Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant And Bar
  • I Egg You
  • The Falls

Fast Casual Restaurant of the Year:

  • Emma’s Torch
  • Yellow
  • La Tejana
  • Love on the Run at Love, Makoto
  • Andy’s Pizza

New Restaurant of the Year:

  • Ama
  • La’ Shukran
  • Kayu
  • Pascual
  • San Pancho

Wine Program of the Year:

  • ERA Wine Bar
  • Beauty Champagne and Sugar Boutique
  • Lulu’s Wine Bar
  • Little Black Bird
  • Easy Wine Company

Cocktail Program of the Year:

  • Amazonia
  • Jane Jane
  • Medina
  • Moon Rabbit
  • Quadrant

Beer Program of the Year:

  • Atlas Brew Works
  • Pizzeria Paradiso
  • Red Bear Brewing Co.
  • Tall Boy
  • Astro Beer Hall

Service Program of the Year:

  • Anju
  • MITA
  • Xiquet by Danny Lledó
  • Elcielo
  • Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Chef of the Year:

  • Carlos Delgado, Causa / Amazonia
  • Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery
  • Matt Conroy & Isabel Coss, Lutece and Pascual
  • Rubén García Castilla, Casa Teresa
  • Mike Friedman, Red Hen

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

  • Suresh Sundas, Daru
  • Paolo Dungca, Hiraya
  • Sarah Ravitz, Shilling Canning Co.
  • Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ
  • Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, MITA

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year:

  • Alicia Wang, Yellow/Albi
  • Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
  • Rachel Sherriffe, formally at Ellie Bird
  • Carmelo Gil, Petite Cerise
  • Rosie Nguyen, Rose Ave Bakery

Restaurant Manager of the Year:

  • Lorena Reyes – Founding Farmers
  • Antonio Chavarria , Metropolitan Hospitality Group
  • Allison Williams – Pascual
  • Tony Strowd Hamilton – Pizzeria Paradiso
  • Luke Lin – CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Restaurant Employee of the Year:

  • Keiri Tobar Morales – RPM Italian
  • Luis Jara – All Set Restaurant and Bar
  • Juan Sanchez – Café du Parc and Willard’s Peacock Alley
  • Daniel Fuentes – Madhatter
  • Kristen Wilson – Causa/Amazonia

Restaurateur of the Year:

  • Seng Luangrath, Baan Mae
  • Cici Yang, Yume Sushi, KYOJIN Sushi, and Rimtang
  • Daniel Kramer, Duke’s Grocery
  • Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group
  • Téa Ivonovic, Immigrant Food

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

  • Chloe
  • Vagabond Bar and Kitchen
  • The Dew Drop Inn
  • A Baked Joint
  • Balos

Best Brunch of the Year:

  • Sequoia
  • Vera Cocina & Bar
  • Josephine
  • J. Hollingers Waterman’s Chophouse
  • Le Diplomate

Best Bar of the Year:

  • The Green Zone
  • Metro Bar
  • Service Bar
  • Tune Inn Restaurant and Bar
  • Royal Sands Social Club

Hottest Sandwich Spot of the Year:

  • Your Only Friend
  • Queen Mother’s
  • Soko Butcher
  • Jetties
  • AmpersSandwich at Shilling Canning Co.

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year:

  • Congressional Seafood Co.
  • Harmony Group
  • Keany Produce & Gourmet
  • The Legacy Group Inc.
  • Preferred Insurance

The winners will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards & Gala, held on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

