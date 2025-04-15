2025 Rammy Awards finalists revealed: Which DC-area restaurants and chefs are in the running

The list of finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced at gala Monday night at the Hamilton Live.
The annual award ceremony honors excellence in the D.C. region’s restaurant and food service scene.
The winners, chosen by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, will be announced Aug. 3.
Association President Shawn Townsend said D.C. continues to be a great spot to get out, get together and eat.
“D.C.’s a hot bed for coming together politically and we have close to 30 million tourists that came to D.C. last year,” Townsend said.
Below are the 2025 RAMMYS Awards Finalists:
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:
- MITA
- Elcielo D.C.
- Rooster & Owl
- Pineapple and Pearls
- Kappo
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:
- Ometeo
- King Street Oyster Bar
- Tail Up Goat
- Petite Cerise
- Amparo Fondita
Casual Restaurant of the Year:
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Stellina Pizzeria
- Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant And Bar
- I Egg You
- The Falls
Fast Casual Restaurant of the Year:
- Emma’s Torch
- Yellow
- La Tejana
- Love on the Run at Love, Makoto
- Andy’s Pizza
New Restaurant of the Year:
- Ama
- La’ Shukran
- Kayu
- Pascual
- San Pancho
Wine Program of the Year:
- ERA Wine Bar
- Beauty Champagne and Sugar Boutique
- Lulu’s Wine Bar
- Little Black Bird
- Easy Wine Company
Cocktail Program of the Year:
- Amazonia
- Jane Jane
- Medina
- Moon Rabbit
- Quadrant
Beer Program of the Year:
- Atlas Brew Works
- Pizzeria Paradiso
- Red Bear Brewing Co.
- Tall Boy
- Astro Beer Hall
Service Program of the Year:
- Anju
- MITA
- Xiquet by Danny Lledó
- Elcielo
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Chef of the Year:
- Carlos Delgado, Causa / Amazonia
- Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery
- Matt Conroy & Isabel Coss, Lutece and Pascual
- Rubén García Castilla, Casa Teresa
- Mike Friedman, Red Hen
Rising Culinary Star of the Year:
- Suresh Sundas, Daru
- Paolo Dungca, Hiraya
- Sarah Ravitz, Shilling Canning Co.
- Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, MITA
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year:
- Alicia Wang, Yellow/Albi
- Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
- Rachel Sherriffe, formally at Ellie Bird
- Carmelo Gil, Petite Cerise
- Rosie Nguyen, Rose Ave Bakery
Restaurant Manager of the Year:
- Lorena Reyes – Founding Farmers
- Antonio Chavarria , Metropolitan Hospitality Group
- Allison Williams – Pascual
- Tony Strowd Hamilton – Pizzeria Paradiso
- Luke Lin – CUT by Wolfgang Puck
Restaurant Employee of the Year:
- Keiri Tobar Morales – RPM Italian
- Luis Jara – All Set Restaurant and Bar
- Juan Sanchez – Café du Parc and Willard’s Peacock Alley
- Daniel Fuentes – Madhatter
- Kristen Wilson – Causa/Amazonia
Restaurateur of the Year:
- Seng Luangrath, Baan Mae
- Cici Yang, Yume Sushi, KYOJIN Sushi, and Rimtang
- Daniel Kramer, Duke’s Grocery
- Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group
- Téa Ivonovic, Immigrant Food
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:
- Chloe
- Vagabond Bar and Kitchen
- The Dew Drop Inn
- A Baked Joint
- Balos
Best Brunch of the Year:
- Sequoia
- Vera Cocina & Bar
- Josephine
- J. Hollingers Waterman’s Chophouse
- Le Diplomate
Best Bar of the Year:
- The Green Zone
- Metro Bar
- Service Bar
- Tune Inn Restaurant and Bar
- Royal Sands Social Club
Hottest Sandwich Spot of the Year:
- Your Only Friend
- Queen Mother’s
- Soko Butcher
- Jetties
- AmpersSandwich at Shilling Canning Co.
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year:
- Congressional Seafood Co.
- Harmony Group
- Keany Produce & Gourmet
- The Legacy Group Inc.
- Preferred Insurance
The winners will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards & Gala, held on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.