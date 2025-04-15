2025 Rammy Awards finalists revealed: Which DC-area restaurants and chefs are in the running

The annual award ceremony honors excellence in the D.C. region's restaurant and food service scene. The winners will be announced Aug. 3.

The crowd at a gala at Hamilton Live where the list of finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper The finalists for D.C’s RAMMY Awards were announced Monday night. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper The crowd at a gala at Hamilton Live where the list of finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced at Hamilton Live. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper The announcement of the finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were held at Hamilton Live Monday. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

The list of finalists for D.C.’s RAMMY Awards were announced at gala Monday night at the Hamilton Live.

The annual award ceremony honors excellence in the D.C. region’s restaurant and food service scene.

The winners, chosen by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, will be announced Aug. 3.

Association President Shawn Townsend said D.C. continues to be a great spot to get out, get together and eat.

“D.C.’s a hot bed for coming together politically and we have close to 30 million tourists that came to D.C. last year,” Townsend said.

Below are the 2025 RAMMYS Awards Finalists:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

MITA

Elcielo D.C.

Rooster & Owl

Pineapple and Pearls

Kappo

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Ometeo

King Street Oyster Bar

Tail Up Goat

Petite Cerise

Amparo Fondita

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

2Fifty Texas BBQ

Stellina Pizzeria

Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant And Bar

I Egg You

The Falls

Fast Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Emma’s Torch

Yellow

La Tejana

Love on the Run at Love, Makoto

Andy’s Pizza

New Restaurant of the Year:

Ama

La’ Shukran

Kayu

Pascual

San Pancho

Wine Program of the Year:

ERA Wine Bar

Beauty Champagne and Sugar Boutique

Lulu’s Wine Bar

Little Black Bird

Easy Wine Company

Cocktail Program of the Year:

Amazonia

Jane Jane

Medina

Moon Rabbit

Quadrant

Beer Program of the Year:

Atlas Brew Works

Pizzeria Paradiso

Red Bear Brewing Co.

Tall Boy

Astro Beer Hall

Service Program of the Year:

Anju

MITA

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Elcielo

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Chef of the Year:

Carlos Delgado, Causa / Amazonia

Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery

Matt Conroy & Isabel Coss, Lutece and Pascual

Rubén García Castilla, Casa Teresa

Mike Friedman, Red Hen

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Suresh Sundas, Daru

Paolo Dungca, Hiraya

Sarah Ravitz, Shilling Canning Co.

Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Texas BBQ

Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, MITA

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year:

Alicia Wang, Yellow/Albi

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Rachel Sherriffe, formally at Ellie Bird

Carmelo Gil, Petite Cerise

Rosie Nguyen, Rose Ave Bakery

Restaurant Manager of the Year:

Lorena Reyes – Founding Farmers

Antonio Chavarria , Metropolitan Hospitality Group

Allison Williams – Pascual

Tony Strowd Hamilton – Pizzeria Paradiso

Luke Lin – CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Restaurant Employee of the Year:

Keiri Tobar Morales – RPM Italian

Luis Jara – All Set Restaurant and Bar

Juan Sanchez – Café du Parc and Willard’s Peacock Alley

Daniel Fuentes – Madhatter

Kristen Wilson – Causa/Amazonia

Restaurateur of the Year:

Seng Luangrath, Baan Mae

Cici Yang, Yume Sushi, KYOJIN Sushi, and Rimtang

Daniel Kramer, Duke’s Grocery

Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group

Téa Ivonovic, Immigrant Food

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

Chloe

Vagabond Bar and Kitchen

The Dew Drop Inn

A Baked Joint

Balos

Best Brunch of the Year:

Sequoia

Vera Cocina & Bar

Josephine

J. Hollingers Waterman’s Chophouse

Le Diplomate

Best Bar of the Year:

The Green Zone

Metro Bar

Service Bar

Tune Inn Restaurant and Bar

Royal Sands Social Club

Hottest Sandwich Spot of the Year:

Your Only Friend

Queen Mother’s

Soko Butcher

Jetties

AmpersSandwich at Shilling Canning Co.

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year:

Congressional Seafood Co.

Harmony Group

Keany Produce & Gourmet

The Legacy Group Inc.

Preferred Insurance

The winners will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards & Gala, held on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.