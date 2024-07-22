Falls Church restaurant Ellie Bird named RAMMY Best New Restaurant

The 42nd annual Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMY Awards named the best of the best in the D.C.-area restaurant scene Sunday night.

The winner of the Best New Restaurant award is Ellie Bird, a comfort food neighborhood restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, from restaurateurs Yuan and Carey Tang, whose more formal Rooster & Owl on D.C.’s 14th Street NW earned a Michelin star in 2021.

Ellie Bird is named after the couple’s daughter, who was born during the pandemic when the pair hatched their plan for a more casual restaurant. Both restaurateurs are Falls Church natives.

Here are the 2024 RAMMY Winners in all categories announced Sunday night. Those with asterisks are publicly-voted winners:

New Restaurant of the Year (presented by The Fork CPAs): Ellie Bird in Falls Church

Cocktail Program of the Year: Silver Lyan in Northwest D.C.

Rising Culinary Star of the Year (presented by LINK Strategic Partners): Masako Morishita of Perry’s in Northwest D.C.

Beer Program of the Year: Zinnia in Silver Spring, Maryland

Wine Program of the Year (presented by Père Wine Bar): Apéro in Northwest

*Favorite Gathering Place* (presented by BN Commercial Hood Cleaning and Fire Protection): Mi Vida (locations in Northwest and Southwest D.C.)

*Best Brunch*: Duke’s Counter in Northwest D.C.

*Best Bar*: Bar Chinois in Northwest D.C.

*Favorite Fast Bites*: Fava Pot (locations in Northwest D.C. and Falls Church)

*Hottest Sandwich Shop*: Colada Shop (locations in Northwest and Southwest D.C.)

Employee of the Year: Michael Wyatt of Annabelle Restaurant in Northwest D.C.

Manager of the Year: Victoria Gradia of D.C.-based KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Service Program of the Year (presented by Ecolab): Reveler’s Hour in Northwest D.C.

Casual Restaurant of the Year: La Famosa in Southeast D.C.

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Lutèce in Northwest D.C.

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: Rochelle Cooper of The Duck & The Peach in Southeast D.C.

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Causa/Amazonia in Northwest D.C.

Chef of the Year (presented by Pepco, an Exelon Company): Angel Barreto of Anju in Northwest D.C.

Restaurateur of the Year (presented by Pepco, an Exelon Company): Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman and Paul Holder of D.C.-based Long Shot Hospitality.

