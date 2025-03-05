DC to make changes to Black Lives Matter Plaza painting, Bowser says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the mural will be will be part of D.C.'s America250 mural project. A spokesperson from the Mayor's office told WTOP that the plaza would be "evolving into something new," but gave no further details.

The District will make changes to the large painting of the words “Black Lives Matter” on a street one block from the White House, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a day after a member of Congress introduced legislation demanding the painting’s removal or risk losing federal funding.

In a statement posted on X Tuesday, Bowser said “the mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference.”

Bowser said that the mural will be will be part of D.C.’s America250 mural project, where students and artists will create new murals across all eight wards. A spokesperson from the Mayor’s office told WTOP that the plaza would be “evolving into something new,” but gave no further details.

The 48-foot-wide mural, on 16th Street between K and H streets NW, is directly across from the White House. Bowser ordered the painting and renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza in June 2020. It came after days of racial justice protests at the location over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The decision comes after multiple encroachments into the District’s autonomy by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. In the early days of his second term, Trump said he supported congressional efforts for a “federal takeover” of the nation’s capital, stating D.C. was riddled with crime, graffiti and homeless encampments.

During Trump’s second stint in the White House, Bowser has worked to avoid conflict and downplay any points of contention. She traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate to meet with president after his election and has publicly emphasized their points of agreement, such as a mutual desire to return federal workers back to their offices full time.

In response to Trump’s “federal takeover” comments, Bowser said she was eager to work with Trump on shared priorities, but he should allow elected officials to run the city.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde introduced House Bill 1774, which would amend a U.S. Code to withhold “certain apportionment funds” from D.C. unless Bowser removes the Black Lives Matter phrasing from the street. The legislation also called that the street be re-designated into “Liberty Plaza” and call for the District to remove all the Black Lives Matter Plaza references from city websites and official documents.

In a post on X, Clyde said, “It’s time for our nation to leave this failed agenda behind — starting with the removal of the BLM Plaza from America’s capital.”

“President Trump is 100% right: we must clean up Washington, D.C. for the American people,” Clyde added in a statement announcing the bill. “I believe that removing BLM Plaza must be part of this critical effort. After all, BLM is a radical, defund the police organization — but we are not a defund the police nation.

If Clyde’s bill passes, D.C. has 60 days to comply by removing the phrase from the street and scrubbing it from all materials under the city’s jurisdiction. In 2023, the city faced similar legislation from another group of Republican lawmakers, though nothing from that proposal came to fruition.

Republican lawmakers have also proposed a bill to end the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, which allows the city to have control of its own local affairs, including the ability to elect a mayor, a council of representatives and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners who manage neighborhood concerns. Congress still has the authority to review all legislation passed by the D.C. Council and the president appoints the city’s judges.

Bowser publicly sided with Black Lives Matter activists in 2020, but has said the mural is not “linked to any particular group or person — but it is an expression of I think what our city felt and continues to feel.”

Nee Nee Taylor, a founding member of the D.C. Black Lives Matter affiliate, addressed Bowser on X on Tuesday, saying, “You never cared about Black Lives Mattering. You painting those words were performative.”

The Associated Press and WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

