Federal job cuts could significantly reduce DC revenue

Amid ongoing cuts to the federal workforce, D.C. is strategizing how to cushion the blow by connecting those civil servants to new jobs.

During a town hall for federal workers, Mayor Muriel Bowser shared details Wednesday about an upcoming job fair that’s specifically for civil servants.

“We know that they have worked very hard in service to the nation, and I’m so very sorry that they’re having this experience,” Bowser said of federal workers who’ve lost their jobs. “I want them to know that D.C. government is going to do all that we can to help in their transition.”

The hiring event will be held at Gallaudet University on Friday, March 14.

D.C. is highlighting openings at private employers and District government agencies.

Some of those private sector openings could be in fields that have vacancies, including technology, health care and communications, according to Nina Albert, deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

When asked about whether the job market could meet the demand from the number of former federal workers, Bowser said: “There’s no comparison.”

“We have openings, but we won’t have openings that match the type of numbers that they’re talking about,” she added.

The cuts to federal agencies come after what the mayor said was a strong financial close to 2024. Last year, the city grew wages by 5%, added 7,300 jobs and more than 900,000 square feet of office space, officials said.

How could cutting federal jobs impact DC’s economy

On Wednesday, Bowser shared a revenue forecast from the city’s chief financial officer in February that showed significant losses caused by the changes to the federal workforce.

When comparing December 2024 to February 2025, the city is estimated to have $324 million less in fiscal year 2026 than it had expected.

The revenue loss data gets worse as time goes on, with a $338 million loss forecast in fiscal year 2027 and a $363 million loss forecast in fiscal year 2028.

“We have to adjust our budget, reshape our budget, to base it on what you see,” Bowser said, while referencing a graph showing the change in estimated revenue.

The hope from the mayor’s office is that connecting former federal workers to new jobs could change the trajectory of the estimates.

“We’re very focused on how we bring more good-paying jobs and companies and economic activity to D.C.,” she said.

Bowser said past reports were “pessimistic about commercial activity and the value of commercial property,” but that D.C. government intervention turned things around.

“The way that we did that was, again, investing in downtown activities so we can attract more employers, more workers, more entertainment,” Bowser said. “As you can see from the 2024 numbers, we started to see those things change.”

The revenue forecast also could be changed, according to Bowser’s office, should the cuts to the workforce be paused by Trump, Congress or the courts. Any potential buyout offers to government employees could impact the outlook.

The estimates could also be adjusted if the Trump administration holds off on cutting the leases of government buildings.

How to attend DC job fair for feds

The D.C. job fair will also include workshops on resume writing and interview skills, as well as headshot and LinkedIn profile tips. It will help connect civil servants with legal and mental health resources as well.

Attendees can also get help with applying for unemployment benefits. That information is also available online, along with resources on securing health insurance and preventing foreclosures on homes.

Former federal workers can register for the job fair on fedsupport.dc.gov — a D.C. government website that’s hosting job listings and other help for those civil servants.

“The same employers that are available on the Public Service Career Hub, they will be the ones who are tabling and interviewing at the hiring event,” said Charles Hall, director of the Department of Human Resources for D.C.

Civil servants can create a profile and attach their resume for prospective employers to see.

Virginia is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, though it’s not catered specifically to federal workers. You can register online.

There’s also a job fair in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 20 at the New Psalmist Baptist Church.

