DC Mayor Bowser vows to work with Congress to avoid cuts to Medicaid

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took a variety of questions about how the city plans to handle the impact of possible cuts at the federal level.

At a town hall meeting on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took a variety of questions about how the city plans to handle the impact of possible cuts at the federal level.

One critical issue she addressed is the possibility of cuts to health care services.

“We continue to work with members of Congress to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Bowser said in response to a caller’s concern over plans to protect Medicaid services.

The mayor pointed out the White House and some Republican members of Congress have stated publicly that Medicaid would not be touched. But the reality is, the House passed a spending plan last week that would cut $880 billion from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which oversees Medicaid.

Some observers have said that move foreshadows President Donald Trump’s administration’s intent to slash Medicaid.

Many health leaders in D.C. agree cuts to Medicaid would be devastating, especially to the poorest residents who depend on it for themselves and their families. It’s estimated that a 50% reduction would translate to a cut of over $460 million for hospitals and health care centers in D.C. that provide services with Medicaid funding.

“If any of our arrangements change, it would mean deep, deep cuts in the services provided,” Bowser said.

The Trump administration wants to cut $2 trillion in spending over the next 10 years to help fund an extension of tax breaks, which are set to expire.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.