DC gets ready to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and America250 Chair Rosie Rios joined students at a bilingual elementary school to kickoff D.C.'s chapter of the commission preparing to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

Students at Powell Bilingual Elementary School in Petworth greeted Bowser with a rousing introduction, as she introduced them to a new vocabulary word: “Semiquincentennial.” The word describes the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Bowser told the students D.C.’s 250th celebration should be the biggest and the best, and said, “Throwing a big party for thousands of people is a big task. But in Washington, D.C., we welcome visitors for big events all the time.”

D.C.’s festivities, though, will be part of a nationwide effort to throw a celebration of America like none other.

America250 is a nonpartisan initiative working to involve Americans from every state and U.S. territory in the Semiquincentennial, which will be in 2026.

Rios told the students about “America’s Field Trip,” explaining it’s a contest for those in “grades 3-12 who get to answer the question, ‘What does America mean to me?’ The beauty of this program is that the award recipients get to choose from a series of backstage experiences with our federal agencies, most of which have never been offered to the public before.”

Those field trip sites include a variety of historic and cultural landmarks across the country.

Rios recalled the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, when she was just 10 years old. Her parents had come to the U.S. from Mexico in 1958, and she said the evening of July 4, 1976, “was a cloudy night in Heyward, California, but those fireworks were never brighter.”

“On that night, I felt I had the whole world in front of me. I did feel that anything was possible,” Rios said.

She said she’s eager to hear from others about their family histories and their hopes and dreams for the future.

Another feature of the America250 celebration is “Our American Story,” which includes a chance for residents to nominate someone they know to share their histories, which, if selected, will be preserved at the Library of Congress.

