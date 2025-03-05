US Attorney releases ‘Make D.C. Safe Again’ plan targeting gun offenses

Interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin said the “Make D.C. Safe Again” initiative will focus on curbing gun violence in D.C.

D.C.’s lead prosecutor wants to focus his office’s efforts on curbing gun crime in the city. He has announced the “Make D.C. Safe Again” initiative, aimed at more prosecutions for firearms offenses.

Interim U.S. attorney for D.C. Ed Martin, in a memo to staff, wrote, “President Trump and Attorney General Bondi have directed us to focus and redouble our efforts to combat violent crime. With their support and leadership, we must achieve more. And we will.”

He’s pushing for prosecutors to pursue firearm offenses, such as illegally carrying firearms or transporting firearms across state lines.

The initiative calls on magistrate judges to keep those arrested for gun crimes in jail to prevent repeat offenses. The office will also advocate for harsher punishments.

He is directing D.C.’s superior court to review all pending cases to find any potential federal firearms violations. Those would then be referred to federal court for prosecution.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke to reporters about federal involvement in D.C. during a virtual town hall.

“I think that they recognize that they have a role to play in getting us more judges, and focusing on prosecuting crime, focusing on repeat offenders,” Bowser said.

According to D.C. police data, 2024 saw 187 killings, down sharply from 274 in 2023, yet still around 100 more than the city’s low point a decade ago.

So far, homicides are up 11% compared to the same time last year.

For each of the last three years, 3,000 guns have been recovered, according to D.C. police data.

