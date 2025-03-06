DC artist helped paint BLM Plaza: ‘Grateful to have been a part of history’

Upon hearing that Black Lives Matter Plaza will be changed, a D.C. artist who helped paint the mural is reflecting on the project.

Standing in the middle of 16th Street Northwest in the Black Lives Matter Plaza, one of the artists involved with painting that promenade back in 2020 recounted showing up in the middle of the night “like ninjas” and getting to work.

“Art is a universal language that ignites conversations … it starts a conversation with people that you wouldn’t even think that you would have,” said Keyonna Jones, an artist who has lived in Southeast D.C. her entire life. “We saw this replicated all over the world, literally within 24 hours. And so it really solidified why I believe in art, why I do art, why art is my life.”

The District will be changing the mural after proposed legislation demanded the painting be removed or the city would risk losing federal funding.

Jones said she’s grateful for having been involved with that kind of project, but she also understands the reality of the situation and the threats of federal funding cuts the city was facing.

“In the city, we can’t avoid politics, right? We either fight for this or we lose funding,” Jones said. “People have lost their homes, people have lost their jobs, and we need to keep whatever we can to solidify what the city is and what the city looks like.”

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to prioritize, and I understand. So, again, I’m just grateful to have been a part of history,” she added.

And even when the giant yellow lettering is removed, at least in the physical sense, Jones is also adamant that “history can’t be erased.”

“It was a moment in time that can’t be taken away,” Jones said. “That’s the thing about art, too. You can always create again. It’s never gone. You can do it better. You can do it somewhere else.”

The next iteration of the Black Lives Matter Plaza will focus on celebrating America’s 250th birthday. One name suggestion introduced in legislation by a Georgia congressman was “Liberty Square,” though nothing is official yet.

Jones said she’s more than willing to help paint whatever comes next, too.

“When the paint is ready, call me,” Jones said. “This is my home. I’m born and raised in D.C. I’m an artist. This is my life. So anytime there’s paint and a brush that goes to the city. I am ready.”

She hopes when it’s done, residents and visitors will see more of the block parties and celebrations there, just like after BLM Plaza was created in 2020.

“It brought a lot of good energy that I think downtown doesn’t normally feel,” Jones said.

