Roberta Flack’s talent, inspiration continues to resonate at DC’s Howard University

Grammy-winning music icon Roberta Flack died Monday at the age of 88; the impact of her songs and inspiration continues to resonate at her alma mater in D.C., Howard University.

Grammy-winning music icon Roberta Flack died Monday at the age of 88; the impact of her songs and inspiration continues to resonate at her alma mater in D.C., Howard University.

“The words spoke, and the music was beautiful,” Howard University associate music professor Kehembe V. Eichelberger told WTOP.

Eichelberger graduated a few years behind Flack, who got her bachelor’s degree in 1958 and doctorate in 1975.

Flack was a musical prodigy and entered Howard at the age of 15.

When Eichelberger first came to study at Howard, Flack was already approaching stardom.

“I would run quickly from some of my gigs to go see her at Mr. Henry’s, to try to catch her last set in the evening,” Eichelberger said.

Related stories

Flack became the first artist to ever win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year during two consecutive years, with “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1973 (four years after the release of her debut album, “First Take”) and “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974.

One of Flack’s biggest hits was with classmate Donny Hathaway — “Where Is The Love,” which reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 1972.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC club where Roberta Flack was discovered mourns her loss

“She was using local artists to perform with her,” Eichelberger said. “So, that was a big deal.”

During and after her rise to stardom, Flack continued to inspire Howard University students, Eichelberger said.

“When she came to visit us about two years ago, she was wheelchair bound,” Eichelberger said. “But she was very expressive, and talked to the students about their dreams and hopes, and how they should be dedicated to the music.”

Eichelberger said Flack’s words, inspiration and music will continue to resonate with young performers at Howard.

“What she had given them, a whole new generation, in a few minutes, was so important,” Eichelberger said. “A person who conveys that music can do it for generations beyond their time — I consider her one of those music makers who will last a lifetime.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.