WATCH: DC’s new giant pandas enjoy first snowfall at Smithsonian National Zoo

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 6, 2025, 6:08 PM

Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5FM for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s new pandas didn’t have to wait long for their first D.C. snowfall, and they made the most out of it Monday.

The zoo posted video on Facebook of giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao — who both arrived to the zoo from China in October — playing in their snow-coated outdoor habitat.

Unfortunately, the snow closed the zoo to the public Monday, but even if it were open, the pandas will not make their public debut until Jan. 24.

Until then, watch the video above of Bao Li and Qing Bao frolicking and somersaulting in the snow to get your panda fix.

Due to the weather, all Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area and the National Zoo are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Cosimos Cendo, of Washington, D.C., skis down Main Street in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, during a snow storm. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
People join snowball fight
People participate in the annual snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
snowball fight
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Boys go sledding on the steepest hill they can find in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
Winter Blasts Weather
Workers clear the plaza at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
A person crosses North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. A winter storm slammed into the region shutting down federal offices and schools as Congress is scheduled to certify the 2024 presidential elections results on Monday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A crew shovels snow along North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on January 6, 2025 in D.C.
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Winter Blasts Weather
Law enforcement officers stand guard at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025.
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
snowfall in fairfax county
A dog sprints through the snow with its owner, who is snow boarding in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Families gather at the top of a snowy hill to sled in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Child with sled walking in the snow
People trek through the snow, leaving a sledding-session in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
A person walks near the Washington Monument during a winter snow storm in D.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
People ski during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
A workman clears steps at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
Police from nearby Arlington, Va., arrive at the Capitol to help reinforce the security presence ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
The White House is pictured during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
guy on snow plow
A man on a snow plow during the Jan. 6, 2025, snow storm in the D.C. region. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
D.C. flag blowing in the snowstorm
The D.C. flag flies in the snow. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WTOP/Dave Dildine
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (Courtesy Daniel Ronan)
Courtesy Daniel Ronan
A boat covered in snow
A boat is covered in snow at the Wharf in D.C. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
bike with snow
A row of snowy bikes in the D.C. area. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
A ruler in fresh snow measuring 5 inches.
A ruler in fresh snow from WTOP listener Chuck Manto in Arnold, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Courtesy Chuck Manto)
Courtesy Chuck Manto
Frozen windshield wipers
Windshield wiper blades on a car that are covered in ice. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)
WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snowy street with oncoming car
A snow-covered road in the morning of Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow plow driving through snowstorm
A D.C. snow plow drives through the blowing snow on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Hundreds of area residents participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 kicked off in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Child builds snowman
A child builds a snowman in Washington, D.C., as the region celebrates its first major snowstorm of the year. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Adults come together and let their inner child out while participating in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Snow on US Capitol
Capitol Hill is serene as snow continues to blanket the region, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The flag flies at half-staff to honor former President Jimmy Carter who died last week at the age of 100. He will lie in state in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Snow on Abe Lincoln statue in Virginia
A statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shown covered in snow and ice outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W. Va. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
AP Photo/Leah Willingham
Snowstorm in DC
People engage in a snowball fight as U.S. flags, along the base of the Washington Monument, fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Man rides moped in snowy DC
A man wearing a Venezuelan flag starts a moped as snow begins to fall again, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
