WATCH: DC’s new giant pandas enjoy first snowfall at Smithsonian National Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s new pandas didn’t have to wait long for their first D.C. snowfall, and they made the most out of it Monday.

The zoo posted video on Facebook of giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao — who both arrived to the zoo from China in October — playing in their snow-coated outdoor habitat.

Unfortunately, the snow closed the zoo to the public Monday, but even if it were open, the pandas will not make their public debut until Jan. 24.

Until then, watch the video above of Bao Li and Qing Bao frolicking and somersaulting in the snow to get your panda fix.

Due to the weather, all Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area and the National Zoo are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

