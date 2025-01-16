Champagne, butlers, helicopter rides: Here’s what DC’s high-end inauguration packages get you

Champagne, caviar, helicopter rides — all this could be yours if you're attending the inauguration. The Watergate Hotel is offering a "Presidential Package."

The Watergate Hotel is offering a “Presidential Package” for $73,500.

“It naturally includes overnight accommodations in the Presidential Suite, round-trip helicopter transportation provided by Blade,” said Abe Liao, managing director for the Watergate, adding it also includes ” a private daily executive chauffeur in an armored Maybach.”

The Watergate is also offering a private whiskey tasting.

Axios reports more than a dozen D.C. hotels are offering inauguration packages in the tens of thousands of dollars, advertising lavish suites and over-the-top amenities.

The Fairmont near Georgetown is offering a package that includes round-trip airfare from anywhere in the U.S., a four-night stay in the hotel, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and two butlers for the weekend. The price: $350,000.

The Park Hyatt is offering a $100,000 “Presidential Package” with vintage Champagne, Petrossian caviar, a private chef’s table dinner and afternoon tea, and personalized presidential robes and slippers.

Riggs D.C. is offering a $50,000 package, which includes four nights in a luxury suite, a private gathering at the speakeasy-style Dishonesty Bar, and an exclusive soiree for up to 30 guests with Champagne and oysters.

