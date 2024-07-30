DDOT unveils new traffic pattern at one of DC’s most ‘problematic’ intersections

Recent changes to the traffic pattern at one of D.C.’s most problematic intersections are already improving traffic and wait times, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.

Drivers have long complained about delays and the inability to make certain turns in Northeast D.C., mainly at the intersection of Florida and New York avenues. But last weekend, the agency debuted the first phase of its project to transform the area that used to be called “Dave Thomas Circle” and is becoming the Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza.

The yearslong, $41 million project is scheduled to finish in December. But Sharon Kershbaum, DDOT’s acting director, said some of the recently unveiled upgrades are already paying off.

“Prior to these changes, when the Wendy’s was still here, and there was kind of a virtual circle, it was very problematic,” Kershbaum said. “We had people sitting in gridlock for sometimes 20 minutes at a time. This really eliminated a lot of the driver confusion, and we believe it’s going to improve safety and flow.”

About 99,000 motorists pass through the intersection every day, Kershbaum said. It sits between the city’s Shaw, NoMa, Eckington and Union Market neighborhoods.

Now, a newly constructed First Street NE is open to two-way traffic between Florida and New York avenues, and Florida Avenue is open to two-way traffic. There’s also a left-turn signal for drivers turning from New York Avenue onto Florida Avenue.

“This morning, I just realized they created a turn lane, and it’s a smoother transition,” said Corina Powell, who works nearby. “I’m hoping that eliminates that 15-minute wait time.”

Monday marked the first rush hour since the changes were implemented, and Kershbaum said traffic control officers have been and will continue to be on site during rush hour to help drivers navigate the changes.

“Anyone who has driven through would know that they just sat for way too long,” Kershbaum said. “And it was confusing. This has been just a really great way to clear that up.”

The first phase of the project involved demolishing a Wendy’s restaurant, putting down utilities and changing the traffic pattern. The next phase includes plans to install three park areas, upgraded bike lanes and improved sidewalks, Kershbaum said.

Many of the problems arose because “the volume of traffic in the area just continued to grow as the area developed,” Kershbaum said.

Shelby Butz, who lives near the intersection, said she typically walks places because “driving is ridiculous, especially in this area.”

“You could sit in this little, two-football-field-size (area) for two hours in gridlock with all the different lights just sitting still, especially if a firetruck or ambulance comes by, you’re stuck for at least an hour,” Butz said.

Zach Luckie also works nearby and said he previously described the intersection as one of the worst in the country before the changes.

“My friend actually drove through here last weekend,” Luckie said. “He was like, ‘I was through in 30 seconds. I couldn’t believe it.’ So I think it’s definitely a big improvement.”

