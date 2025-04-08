8 great moments on Ovechkin’s road to 895 goals

There are many more than eight great moments to Alex Ovechkin's career with the Washington Capitals, but here are some that merit mention.

Alex Ovechkin has grown up before fans’ eyes, excelling from the moment he set foot in the NHL.

As he puts the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career that includes his ascent to the summit of scoring in the NHL, it’s fun to look back and celebrate the highlights of a magical 20 years.

1-BEGINNING WITH A BANG

Ovechkin scored two goals in his NHL debut on Oct. 10, 2005. But it was his hit of Radoslav Suchý into the boards that knocked out one of the panels that keep the plexiglass in, that really stood out. The new kid wasn’t just skilled but was able to impose his will as well.

2-THE ARIZONA GOAL

Yes, they were called the Phoenix Coyotes at the time. And now they’re playing home games in Utah. But on Jan. 16, 2006, Ovechkin scored a goal for the ages, while falling and twirling around on his back. The goal also happened in front of Wayne Gretzky, who was the Coyotes coach at the time and is the man whose all-time goals record Ovi would eventually break.

3-TIPPING ONE’S HAT

On May 4, 2009, Ovechkin and the Capitals took a 2-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal series lead over Pittsburgh as Ovi netted a hat trick in the Caps’ 4-3 win. Unfortunately, they’d eventually lose to the Penguins in seven games. But for one brief shining moment, the swashbuckling Capitals of Bruce Boudreau were on track to make history on the back of the NHL’s best young scorer.

4-A WINNER IN WINTER

Washington hosted the 2015 Winter Classic on New Year’s Day and the Capitals in their first season under Coach Barry Trotz were off to an 18-18 start. Would the Caps respond on the national stage? Ovechkin tallied an early goal and assisted on Troy Brouwer’s game-winner in overtime. The Caps would go 27-18 the rest of the way and Trotz’ tenure would yield three Metropolitan Division titles, two President’s Trophies and the 2018 Stanley Cup.

5-‘WE’RE NOT GONNA BE SUCK THIS YEAR’

After consecutive flameouts in the Second Round to Pittsburgh, there was cause for concern with a rapidly aging nucleus that lost Karl Alzner, Marcus Johansson and Nate Schmidt. It appeared as if the Caps’ second championship window would be slamming shut that September when the team’s captain delivered a signature phrase that sparked a season for the ages.

6-CAPTURING THE CUP

Alex Ovechkin tallied 15 goals with 12 assists in 24 playoff games as he sparked the Capitals incredible run that included rallying from four series deficits. And his big moments came when his team needed his magic the most: scoring twice in the third period in the First Round clincher at Columbus (turning a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 third period lead), assisting on the series-winning overtime goal at Pittsburgh, scoring the go-ahead goal in Game Seven in Tampa Bay and a goal that gave them the lead for good on the Cup-clinching night in Vegas.

7-CELEBRATION!

Other teams have played better on their way to a Stanley Cup, but it’s hard to imagine a team celebrating at a higher level than the Washington Capitals. The partying included taking a dip in the Georgetown Waterfront fountain.

8-PASSING THE GREAT ONE

Alex Ovechkin recorded his 895th career goal on Sunday in New York to move past Wayne Gretzky into sole possession atop the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring ledger.

Ovechkin beat New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for the record-setting tally, before his Capitals teammates emptied their bench to celebrate with their captain.

With the excitement of a child, the 39-year-old belly flopped onto the ice as tens of thousands of fans around him cheered and chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!” while teammates streamed off the bench, mobbing him in celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

