Crossing guard in DC arrested after allegedly trying to sell narcotics, cocaine

In an affidavit, police said they received "reliable information" that a woman who worked as a crossing guard was selling narcotics while working and that she allegedly kept cocaine inside of her vehicle.

A crossing guard in D.C. has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell cocaine and narcotics, according to court records.

Tara Jones was arrested on Thursday afternoon during her shift working as a crossing guard for the District’s Department of Transportation.

In an affidavit, police said they received “reliable information” that a woman who worked as a crossing guard at the intersection of 3rd and Rhode Island Avenue NE was “selling narcotics from her vehicle while working” and that she allegedly kept cocaine inside of her vehicle.

The information police received said that the woman had a “gold Toyota Camry with no front tag” and a rear Virginia tag and that her last name was “Jones.”

At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, an undercover investigator “observed a possible hand to hand transaction” between Jones and a man, according to the affidavit.

After the man left, police stopped him and there weren’t any narcotics recovered, police said.

Police then witnessed Jones, while she was working as a crossing guard, standing less than 25 feet from her car and requested a “drug detection canine.”

When police approached Jones and informed her of the alleged transaction they said they witnessed, she said that the man had given her $70 in cash for “planning a party.”

When asked if a dog would sniff drugs in her car, according to police, Jones said, “Yeah, somebody got something in my car.”

She told police that a “boy” had put “a bag and some other little stuff” in her car.

Jones was then placed in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

Police said the canine then gave “positive indication” of the vehicle and the police said they recovered narcotics identified as oxycodone and cocaine from her purse. Police said they also found cash and a digital scale.

Jones was then arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.