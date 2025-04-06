Reactions to Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin scoring his 895th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record reverberated quickly around hockey, sports and the rest of the world.

Alex Ovechkin scoring his 895th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record reverberated quickly around hockey, sports and the rest of the world.

Here are some of the reactions:

“It was my honor to hold the National Hockey League goals record for the last three decades. I now am delighted to pass that honor to a man who truly was born to put the puck in the net and who has played our game with remarkable passion and power. I forever will be grateful for the way my idol, Gordie Howe, congratulated me upon breaking his record in 1994. And I am thrilled that I could be in attendance to share this moment with you, Alex, as you now are the leading goal-scorer in NHL history.” — Wayne Gretzky

“Salute to you, brother.” — NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James

“Alex Ovechkin has been an unstoppable force from the moment he entered the NHL in 2005 — a unique package of effervescent personality, dynamic physicality and other-worldly talent for shooting the puck. His passion for winning is matched only by his incredible ability to score goals. And today, he stands alone.” — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

“You are an amazing goal-scorer. I’ve watched you for years and admired your skill and your competitiveness. To reach this milestone and pass Wayne Gretzky, which is something nobody thought possible, truly is special. — Mark Howe, son of Gordie Howe

“With 895 goals to Alex’s name, ALL scored wearing a Capitals jersey, the GR8 Chase is officially over… and what a journey it’s been! (Ovechkin’s) accomplishments as an athlete and person, and his unbreakable connection to this team, this city and this fanbase are nothing short of remarkable. What an important moment in history for Alex, his family and the entire D.C. community.” — Capitals owner Ted Leonsis

“It’s been an honor to compete against you all these years. Over that time you’ve accomplished so many milestones. But this one was probably thought to be impossible and you found a way to do it.” — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

“I’m glad that I was able to help you break that record along the way.” — Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy

“Just amazing.” — Montreal Canadiens coach and Hall of Fame winger Martin St. Louis

“I loved the way that you’ve done it: your way. You’ve done it with style, you’ve done it with passion and you’ve done it with joy. Just so proud of you.” — Former Capitals coach and current Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz

“At one time, Gretzky’s record seemed like an unreachable summit. And to reach it, you need to be exactly that sort of great forward which Ovechkin has been for all these years and remains. Alexander is the face of our hockey and of our sports as a whole, a person who the country is proud of. … I would like to wish Ovechkin to play for as long as he wants and to set all kinds of new records. He is a unique person, capable of displaying an amazing game at 39 years old and dominating games against the strongest of opponents. He embodies the power of our sport, of our great country. — Soviet Union goaltender and Russian Hockey Federation president Vladislav Tretiak

“Alex Ovechkin has been such a consistent goal scorer for this, his 20th season, is an amazing accomplishment and establishing a new record that most hockey people believed would never occur.” — All-time coaching wins leader and nine-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Scotty Bowman

“Now this record will stand for 100 years at a minimum. However maybe my grandson Filipp will be able to break this record, but he is a year and a half old now. The NHL record has been set by our Russian guy, Alexander Ovechkin, I congratulate all of us on this. In this complex political time, seeing such things is worth a lot, let’s enjoy the moment. I wish Sasha further success in his life and hockey career, everything should work out for him.” — Hall of Fame defenseman Viacheslav Fetisov

“It’s impressive the way Ovi’s been able to be so consistent throughout the years and still producing at the highest level, and he’s turning 40 this year. It’s really remarkable.” — Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom

“I’m amazed that it got broken, and how quickly he did it. That was one I thought would never be broken. It’s incredible. To have 40 goals in the late 30s is phenomenal.” — Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman, who is 10th on the career goals list with 692

“I won’t lie, when Wayne retired, no one thought any of his records would be touched. And seeing him doing it in the same number of games, it’s pretty impressive in today’s game. … Ovi deserves a lot of credit for what he’s been doing.” — Hall of Fame goaltender and New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy

