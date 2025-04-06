Live Radio
Police: Driver arrested in DC after crashing car into pedestrian, utility pole, injuring 7

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

April 6, 2025, 9:09 AM

D.C. police have made an arrest in connection with that crash that injured seven people in the U Street corridor early Saturday.

Police said Eric Lyons, 31, of Northwest D.C., was driving a 2016 Audi A5 eastbound on U Street near the intersection of 11th Street and crashed into a pedestrian, a utility pole and a metal trash can.

The man struck by the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The metal trash can injured others who were on the sidewalk, police said. Nearby officers as well as members of D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the incident.

Four other men, in addition to the man struck by the vehicle, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and two others were treated for injuries on the scene, police said.

Police said that Lyons remained on the scene and has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving.

