‘Very, very proud’: Loeb’s NY Deli celebrates 65 years in DC

Right around the corner from the White House is Loeb's NY Deli, a family-run business that has been in the District for more than six decades.

In fact, just last month it celebrated its 65th anniversary.

“I’m very, very proud,” said Marlene Loeb, who owns the business with her family.

It’s an old-fashioned, small family business that started with Loeb and her siblings helping out their parents who started the restaurant.

Loeb described her parents as being “unbelievable” and “hardworking” people who instilled work ethic and loyalty in the whole family.

“We didn’t get summer vacations like most people get,” said Loeb. “We always had a summer job, and we always helped the family business.”

The restaurant serves up traditional deli fare such as pastrami and corned beef, but it also is popular for its steak and cheese and Italian cold cut sandwiches.

For breakfast, customers walk in to find the staff cracking eggs and frying bacon. It’s the kind of routine that has built up an incredibly loyal following.

“We still have people now that come in and say ‘I came into your parents’ place before you were even born,'” said Loeb. “That’s very meaningful to us.”

Loeb works closely in the business with her brother, Steve.

“I remember my dad, when he first came to D.C., he thought it was a sleepy southern town,” Steve said, laughing. “The city has definitely changed a lot.”

The location of the business is notable, as the White House is basically right out the front door.

“You think about it as people come from all over the world just to see our nation’s capital and all the monuments,” Steve said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Steve attributed the restaurant’s longevity to “hard work and loyalty,” especially as it relates to getting through the pandemic.

“Anybody that’s familiar with downtown knows how many independent businesses we lost,” Steve said. “It just took a took a lot of hard work to survive that.”

