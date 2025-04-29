DC hosts its own Met Gala at the Woodrow Wilson House

Over 50 dresses and suits from around the world will be showcased Monday night at the second annual Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace Exhibition and Gala at the Woodrow Wilson House in D.C.

On the same night as the famed Met Gala, the second annual Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace Exhibition and Gala will take place at the Woodrow Wilson House in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Over 50 dresses and suits from around the world will be showcased Monday night in the home President Woodrow Wilson and his wife Edith shared after they left the White House in 1921. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Designer Kiki Kamanu said her gown (pictured on the left) will be on display at the gala and is inspired by former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Over 50 dresses and suits from around the world will be showcased Monday night in the home President Woodrow Wilson and his wife Edith shared after they left the White House in 1921, long before the neighborhood was known as Embassy Row. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The Esther Pin, designed by Ms. Ann Hand, is a piece of jewelry with deep historical and cultural significance. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

On the same night as the famed Met Gala, the second annual Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace Exhibition and Gala will take place at the Woodrow Wilson House in D.C.

Over 50 dresses and suits from around the world will be showcased Monday night in the home President Woodrow Wilson and his wife Edith shared after they left the White House in 1921, long before the neighborhood was known as Embassy Row.

“We’ve invited all the embassies to showcase something that, in their culture, depicts either fashioning power or fashioning piece,” said Elizabeth Karcher, executive director of the Woodrow Wilson House. “The thought that now we can invite all these embassies to come and showcase a designer from their country, and give them a platform to showcase someone that maybe isn’t at the Met Gala, but is actually on the world stage. I think that’s a pretty powerful message.”

Karcher pointed out that New York City may be known for red carpets but Washington, D.C. is known for world leaders.

And who knows the world stage better than the 2025 Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace honoree?

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will be presented with a replica of the Esther Pin, a brooch that Edith Wilson owned that is now in a Smithsonian museum, designed by jeweler Ann Hand.

WTOP spoke to designer Kiki Kamanu about her gown that will be on display at the gala.

“The piece that I selected was inspired by Jackie (Onassis),” Kamanu said. “The fabric is hand dyed and made in the southwestern part of Nigeria.”

Along with an ostrich plumage trim, it took six days to complete the beading by hand.

“I hope it’s something that resonates with people when they see it,” Kamanu said.

Karcher said the inspiration of the gala was Edith Wilson.

“She’s the first first lady to have gone abroad during the presidency to show the face of America, and she really knew how to dress for that. She understood the power of being on the world stage as an American first lady,” Karcher said.

The dresses and suits will be on display at the Woodrow Wilson House from May 8-10.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.