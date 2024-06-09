DC public libraries celebrate Pride Month with free drag story times and performances

All Pride Month, D.C. public libraries will be celebrating queer stories and experiences with free events featuring performers, activists and authors.

All Pride Month, D.C. public libraries will be celebrating queer stories and experiences with free events featuring performers, activists and authors.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody in the community feels seen and supported,” said library associate Nick Walker Hirsch. “We want people to come together. One of the library’s main values is ‘Be a We,’ and we wanted to take that seriously.”

Walker Hirsch works at the Petworth branch and told WTOP about the three main Pride events the library has coming up.

On June 15, there will be a drag story time and dance party for all ages, featuring his debut as Dee Fenestra.

“I’ve been preparing for this for weeks. I’ve been watching every makeup tutorial I could get my hands on,” he said. “It truly is aimed at everybody and it’s about being inclusive and making everybody feel welcome, regardless of who they are, where they come from, who they love or who they feel like they ought to be.”

On June 20, adults can join the library for a movie night and watch the R-rated romantic comedy “Bros.” Then on June 25, the Petworth library will host a Pride poetry slam and open mic celebration.

“I think the whole month is going to be full of amazing events across the city, D.C. is a great place to celebrate Pride,” he said. “Spend time in the company of other people in the community that you might not have ever met.”

Other D.C. library branches are offering their own Pride programs, including arts and crafts, a health fair, and book clubs. Click here to see all the Pride Month events.

