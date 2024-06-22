Adoption rates are slowing, but the influx of dogs at a DC shelter is not

For the remainder of this month, D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance will be waiving adoption fees for all dogs in its "Full House" adoption campaign.

Prince Charming would really like to find his happily ever after. So would Duck, Goosey and Gumbo.

And no, these are not fairy tale characters, but some of the hundreds of adoptable dogs at Washington, D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.

The issue, officials at HRA say, is that the number of dogs that continue to flood shelters — not just in our region but across the country — isn’t stopping. But adoption rates are slowing.

According to the numbers at HRA, in May alone, they took in 337 dogs. During the same month, only 123 were adopted.

In a social media post, HRA’s volunteer coordinator Sydney Felder explained the organization is taking in an average of 10 dogs a day, including young puppies like the one seen squirming in Felder’s arms in the video.

For the remainder of this month, HRA will be waiving adoption fees for all dogs in its “Full House” adoption campaign.

Prospective adopters can visit the dogs at both of the shelter’s facilities on Oglethorpe Street NW and New York Avenue NE.

For more information on adoption, visit their website.

