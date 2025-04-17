Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Wife of mistakenly deported…

Wife of mistakenly deported Maryland man responds to release of protective order filing

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

April 17, 2025, 5:25 AM

The Department of Homeland Security, in a post on X on Wednesday, showed court filings for a protective order against a man from Maryland who was wrongly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

In the court filing made by the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in May of 2021, Jennifer Vasquez Sura claimed Abrego Garcia, 29, punched and scratched her. He was also accused of ripping off her shirt, grabbing her and bruising her.

A case search shows the temporary protective order ended and was dismissed just over a month later, when Vasquez Sura failed to appear in court.

In a statement to WTOP provided by CASA, an advocacy group for immigrants, Vasquez Sura said after surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, she filed for a temporary protective order “out of caution” after a disagreement with Abrego Garcia “in case things escalated.”

“Things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process,” Vasquez Sura said.

She said they were able to work through the situation “privately as a family,” which included going to counseling to strengthen their marriage.

“No one is perfect, and no marriage is perfect. That is not a justification for ICE’s action of abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from deportation,” Vasquez Sura said. “Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him,”

The posting of the court documents comes amid a court battle over the deportation of Abrego Garcia, who was in the country under protected status since 2019 after a judge decided he would likely be targeted by other El Salvadoran gangs if sent back.

President Donald Trump’s administration admitted Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake and a district court judge ordered the administration to “facilitate” his return and that decision was supported by the Supreme Court.

Related stories

The administration has said it does not have the authority to bring Abrego Garcia back and has doubled down on claims that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 street gang.

He was never charged with a crime, and lawyers for Abrego Garcia claim the Department of Justice has yet to prove Abrego Garcia’s gang ties in court.

In documents provided to WTOP, DHS claimed when Abrego Garcia was arrested from a Home Depot parking lot on March 15, he was with two other members of MS-13 and had marijuana and rolls of cash on his person. The agency also claimed he “freely admitted” to being in the United States illegally.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

mmurillo@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up