Cherry Blossom parade, Japanese festival bring road closures to DC this weekend

The beauty of D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms may be ephemeral but the celebration continues with a parade and a street festival celebrating Japanese culture.

Enjoy giant balloons, floats and entertainment during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, April 14. (Courtesy National Cherry Blossom Festival) Enjoy giant balloons, floats and entertainment during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, April 14. (Courtesy National Cherry Blossom Festival) The beauty of D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms may be ephemeral but the celebration continues with a parade and a street festival celebrating Japanese culture.

One of the signature events of the National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place Saturday: The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. There will be balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and performers.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs 10 blocks along Constitution Avenue, in Northwest D.C. The parade is free to view from the street, but seated areas require tickets. Tickets are still available. They range from $25 to $40.

There will be many road closures and parking restrictions in effect for the parade.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from approximately 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound lanes)

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..:

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps

Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge & 14th Street Bridge (HOV) (All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SE/SW Freeway)

Sakura Matsuri Festival

Also on Saturday, as well as Sunday, is Sakura Matsuri, presented by the Japan-America Society of D.C. It’s deemed the “largest celebration of Japanese culture in the United States.”

Admission is $15 before the festival dates, and $20 on the day of. The festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between 3rd and 7th streets.

D.C. police announced the following roads will be posted as emergency no parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, D.C. police said to visit its traffic page on X.

More Cherry Blossom News

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.