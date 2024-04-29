Nationals Notebook: Marlins are the cure for what ails ya

The Washington Nationals have won three games in their series in Miami against the Marlins, and are looking for a four-game sweep of the fish to reach .500.

Washington Nationals' Nick Senzel is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run scoring Alex Call and Jacob Young during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP/Wilfredo Lee) Washington Nationals' Nick Senzel is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run scoring Alex Call and Jacob Young during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP/Wilfredo Lee) What a difference a year can make in Major League Baseball.

In 2023, the Washington Nationals were on their way to a fourth straight fifth-place finish in the NL East, while Miami was scraping its way to an improbable playoff berth, going a ridiculous 33-14 in one-run games to earn a wild card spot despite a -57 run differential (eight teams with better run differentials had worse records to finish out of contention).

You might call this year one of market correction for the fish, who languish in last place of the division and are 1-4 in one-run affairs to begin 2024.

And thus they have become chicken soup for the Nats, who got swept by the World Series preseason favorite Los Angeles Dodgers in D.C. despite two decent pitching performances (5.1 scoreless from Patrick Corbin!).

But the offense that ran aground (four runs over three games against LA) got healthy in a hurry (26 runs in three games over the weekend) and saw a comeback for the ages (the rally from seven down Sunday was their biggest comeback since 2018) to secure a series win. Monday night they go for a sweep of the Marlins to reach .500 for the first time since they were 1-1.

Digesting the division: Atlanta (19-7) keeps its cushion thanks to a lineup that leads the majors in batting average and slugging percentage while ranking third in runs scored. The Braves’ late-game barrages is one reason why A.J. Minter leads the club with five wins out of the bullpen. Philadelphia (19-10) remains 1.5 games back thanks to a sweep in San Diego. The Phillies are dominating on the mound, leading MLB in quality starts and opponents’ batting average. The New York Mets (14-13) were this close to dropping into a tie for third with the Nationals but avoided a sweep against St. Louis by beating the Cardinals in extra innings Sunday. Washington (13-14) is closer to first place than last in the division, something they haven’t been able to say a lot over the last four years. But Miami (6-23) has found its level with losing streaks of nine and six games already.

Break up the Birds: Baltimore (17-10) was this close to a series win over Oakland, only to have Craig Kimbrel cough up a two-run homer in the ninth inning of a 7-6 loss to the A’s. The defeat drops the O’s one game behind the New York Yankees, who come to Camden Yards for their first meetings with the Orioles this year. If you’re going you might want to bring your glove as the two teams rank 1-2 in the majors in homers. And brace yourself for Juan Soto, who’s batting .318 with seven homers and 24 RBI.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King of the Week: Nick Senzel proved quality is better than quantity, because while he notched just four hits in 17 at bats for a .235 average, they were all home runs. The third baseman drove in eight and on a team where runs have been more than tough to come by, the slugger is a welcome addition to the lineup.

Last week’s heroes: Trey Lipscomb batted .500 with six runs scored in his second go-round at the major league level this year while Alex Call went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored after being promoted from the minors over the weekend. MacKenzie Gore allowed one run over six innings while Trevor Williams gave up one run over five frames. Kyle Finnegan posted a pair of saves while Jacob Barnes tossed 3.1 scoreless innings over three outings.

Last week’s humbled: Tanner Rainey coughed up five runs over three innings while Matt Barnes allowed four runs over three frames. Patrick Corbin delivered the best of times (5.1 scoreless innings against the Dodgers) and the worst of times (four earned runs allowed over four frames against the Marlins on Sunday) for the Nats. Eddie Rosario (0-15) went hitless while Joey Gallo (0-11) went on the Injured List.

Game to watch: Thursday, the Nats wrap up their road trip in Texas, where it very well might be 100 degrees when they face the Rangers at 1:35 p.m. local time. But they’ll be starting Mitchell Parker, who has been quite a surprise through his first three starts (2-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 16 innings pitched). Can he stay hot in the heat?

Game to miss: Saturday, the Nationals host Toronto at 4:05 p.m. in an interleague series that we get a lot more of in the new scheduling era. And while I appreciate Dave Stieb, along with the 1992-93 champs, as much as anyone, it’s tough to ignore the first leg of Horse Racing’s Triple Crown and the Virginia Gold Cup (my Bus Captain days are done though, having handed my madras jacket to University Row’s Timothy Dalton).

Break out the boater hat …

