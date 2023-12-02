2 arrested in connection to August triple shooting in Northwest DC

Two men were arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting that killed three people in Northwest D.C. in August.

D.C. police announced the arrests of 37-year-old Renza Bryant, of Northwest and 34-year-old Jalonte Thompkins, of Northeast.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Ontario Road in Northwest for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found brothers 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, of Southeast, shot dead at the scene.

A third victim — 42-year-old Vincent Martin — died two days later at a hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

D.C. police inspector Kevin Kentish with the homicide division said the public’s help was crucial in making the arrest.

“This did happen in a close proximity to our nightlife area. Fortunately for us, we were able to interview multiple witnesses and we were able to recover a lot of video footage. This could not have been done, of course, without the cooperation of the citizens,” said Kentish at a press conference Wednesday night.

The suspects were found in Maryland and brought back to D.C. where they’ve been charged with first degree murder while armed.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.