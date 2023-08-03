3rd man dies after Northwest DC shooting, all victims identified

A man died Monday from his injuries after a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday that left two other men dead at the scene, according to D.C. police.

Vincent Martin, 42, of Southeast D.C. was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after the 1 a.m. shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW. He later died after succumbing to his injuries.

The other two victims were identified by police on the scene as 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, also of Southeast D.C. It is unknown at this time whether there is any relation between the two men.

“Another act of senseless violence has occurred in this area where two individuals have lost their lives,” Acting D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference early Saturday.

A pair of vehicles, including a light blue Mercedes with tags reading “AC-666,” were seen speeding away from the scene, Smith said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Police are also offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Here is a map of the approximate area where the shooting happened:

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this reporting.

