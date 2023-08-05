‘Another act of senseless violence’: 2 dead, 1 injured in Northwest DC shooting

Two men are dead and a third is injured after a shooting early Saturday in the Adams Morgan area, according to D.C. police.

Two men are dead and a third is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Adams Morgan area, according to D.C. police.

It happened in the 2500 block of Ontario Road Northwest around 1 a.m., according to Acting D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith. Both men died at the scene.

“Another act of senseless violence has occurred in this area where two individuals have lost their lives and one has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries,” Smith said at a news conference early Saturday.

A pair of vehicles, including a light blue Mercedes with tags reading “AC-666,” were seen speeding away from the scene, Smith said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Here’s a map of the area where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.