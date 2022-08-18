DC mayor welcomes Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool for Chuck Brown Day

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown in 2012, so D.C. is honoring "The Godfather of Go-Go" with the eighth annual Chuck Brown Day festival.

It will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park, at 2901 20th St. NE, on Saturday.

“Each year it gets a little bigger, a little better,” D.C. Parks and Recreation Director Delano Hunter told WTOP. “We’re really proud to help continue the legacy of Chuck Brown and to celebrate go-go music. It’s our local art form, we’re really proud of it and happy to play a role in continuing his legacy.”

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a back-to-school backpack giveaway courtesy of The Chuck Brown Family Foundation, and the concert runs from 2 to 7 p.m. featuring Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, UCB, DJ Kool and, of course, the surviving members of the Chuck Brown Band.

“We’re proud to have an all-star go-go lineup,” Hunter said. “Doug E. Fresh is a hip-hop legend and someone who’s always had a close connection to the District. … I just love listening to DJ Kool in between the sets. In addition to this all-star lineup, there will be a few special guests, so you don’t want to miss it.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will attend because “Chuck Brown Day, and the renaming of Langdon Park to Chuck Brown Memorial Park, was the brainchild of Mayor Bowser,” Hunter said. “All eight of our annual Chuck Brown Days have been during the mayor’s tenure. She has supported this endeavor and has empowered us to have all the resources necessary.”

The free event also includes food trucks, moon bounces and other activities.

“Growing up here in the District, his music was the soundtrack to my childhood and now adulthood,” Hunter said. “In fact, I still play his music regularly. It’s just a part of the fabric and culture of the District of Columbia, and we’re proud that this festival preserves his legacy, but also introduces it to a new generation and newcomers to The District.”

Listen our full conversation here.