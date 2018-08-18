Chuck Brown Day: DC celebrates beloved go-go musician

The District saluted one of its most beloved musicians at the park and on the day that bears his name: Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Memorial Park in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — The District saluted one of its most beloved musicians at the park and on the day that bears his name: Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Memorial Park in Northeast D.C.

The Godfather of Go-Go, who passed away May 16, 2012, created his own unique sound and attracted legions of fans through the 1970s and beyond.

Daylong events included a feature performance by the Chuck Brown Band, which carries on Brown’s unique blend of funk and soul.

Celebrants spread out blankets and deployed lawn chairs on a bluff in the park overlooking the soundstage.

“I am old school D.C.,” said Dolores Smith of D.C. “I love his music … His music was a spinoff on classical music.”

Brown’s children honored their father’s legacy through the Chuck Brown Foundation, which distributed back-to-school backpacks to children in the park.

“My father loved this area (Langdon Park in Northeast D.C.). He loved genuine people and people have always treated him right. His fans were always number one with him,” said Nekos Brown, son of Chuck Brown.

Chuck Brown Day also featured a unique show-judging competition of “American Bully” dogs. Nekos explained that the “Bully” dog show was meant to remind kids not to bully — a behavior unwelcome in the Brown household.

“We always treated others how we wanted to be treated and you’ve got to set an example when you see it happening to someone else,” he said.