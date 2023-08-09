Man wanted for 2022 Southeast homicide found dead

The remains of Avery Miler, who was wanted for the 2022 murder of a Baltimore man in Southeast D.C., were discovered earlier this year, a D.C. Police spokesperson told WTOP.

Police had been offering a $55,000 reward for information that led to Mller’s arrest and conviction since October 2022, after he escaped police following a confrontation in Northeast D.C.

News partners 7News first reported the discovery of the remains.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Aryeh Wolf, 25, was found shot shortly before 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Wolf was working a solar panel installation project on a house in the area.

Surveillance video caught then-27-year-old Miler nearby with a gun. Police believed he was responsible for the shooting, and there was a $25,000 reward at the time for information leading to his arrest.

In September 2022, Miler was spotted by police on the 5300 block of Ames Street NE after his location was reported in a 911 call. Miler fired shots at the police before barricading himself in a nearby building.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, but Miler managed to escape police without being arrested. Police then announced that the reward for information leading to his arrest had been doubled.

Friends of Wolf told WTOP that he volunteered as a camp counselor for children with chronic conditions. He left behind a wife and a child.

