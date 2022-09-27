Police say suspect in killing of solar panel installer is involved in DC barricade

D.C. police say the man who killed a victim who was installing solar panels in Southeast has barricaded himself in a building after being pursed by officers.

D.C. police say the man who killed a victim who was installing solar panels in Southeast has barricaded himself in a building after being pursued by officers.

Avery Miler, 27, was spotted by officers Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Ames Street, Northeast, according to a tweet from D.C. police. Police say he fired shots at them before running into to a residential building.

Miler is now barricaded near East Capitol Street.

Police say Miler is believed to have shot and killed Aryeh Wolf, 25, while he was installing solar panels on Aug. 10.

Wolf was from Baltimore and left behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby when he died.

Police didn’t say whether anyone was shot when Miler and officers exchanged gunfire.

Police are asking that people avoid the area and Blaine Street between 53rd and 55th Street is closed stay with WTOP traffic for updates on the closure.

Here’s a map of the area:

This is a developing news story. WTOP’s Luke Lukert is at the scene. Stay with WTOP for the latest.