$55K reward offered for info. on suspect in solar panel installer’s death

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 5, 2022, 5:14 AM

The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in Southeast while installing solar panels, D.C. police said.

Surveillance video caught 27-year-old Avery Miler nearby, with a gun.

Police say Avery Miler is a suspect in the shooting death of Aryeh Wolf. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Last week, Miler was spotted by officers in Northeast as they responded to a 911 call about his location. Police confronted Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street Northeast, where he fired shots at them before barricading himself in a nearby building.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, but Miler managed to escape police without being arrested.

Now, the search approaches its second month.

The new reward, up from the $25,000 originally offered in August, is a combined effort on behalf of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, the U.S. Marshals and the FBI Washington Field Office.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or the suspect to call them at 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. Tipsters can be anonymous.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer, Shayna Estulin and Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

