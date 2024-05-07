Why tractors, combines and other farming equipment are parked on the National Mall

The National Mall is typically known for its iconic monuments and historic significance, but it has transformed into a showcase of agricultural innovation with big pieces of farming equipment taking center stage.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Here’s why the National Mall looks like a farm this week

The National Mall is typically known for its iconic monuments and historic significance, but it has transformed into a showcase of agricultural innovation with big pieces of farming equipment taking center stage.

Against the backdrop of the Washington Monument and the Capitol building are combines, tractors and other large-scale tools.

“Many people don’t realize that outside of defense, agriculture is really the most technologically intensive industry in the world,” said Nick Tindall, senior director of regulatory affairs with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which organized the event, is a trade association representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The equipment will be displayed through Wednesday.

“All this technology is about doing more with less, and that has tremendous environmental sustainability benefits,” Tindall said.

One piece of technology that stands out, Tindall said, is a massive herbicide sprayer that uses artificial intelligence. It guides the machine so instead of spraying broadly in a field, it sprays in a highly-targeted way.

“It allows us to put the active ingredient where it needs to go and nowhere else,” Tindall said. “It’s important from an environmental standpoint, because you’re using fewer chemicals.”

A red tractor sits on the National Mall as part of a showcase of agricultural innovation with big pieces of farming equipment. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which organized the event on the National Mall, is a trade association representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli A tractor at the showcase sits on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Against the backdrop of the Washington Monument and the Capitol building are combines, tractors and other large-scale tools. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli This event runs through Wednesday, with the agriculture industry showing off its latest cutting-edge technology that helps farmers do their jobs in a more efficient and eco-friendly way. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli A large farming vehicle on the National Mall. A piece of machinery sits on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

There are also self-driving vehicles on display.

“When you take the farmer out of the equipment, you can make the equipment smaller, which means you can get into the field sooner when it’s wet,” Tindall said. “It opens up your planting windows and gives you the opportunity to remove people from the application of active ingredients.”

As visitors wandered through the exhibits, they were greeted by enthusiastic representatives from agricultural companies.

Toney Fitzgerald was in the area with her two grandsons visiting the Museum of Natural History, but she said they had to check out the displays up close after they caught a glimpse of them.

“Once we found out we could get into all the different machines, we had to stay,” Fitzgerald said. “My grandson, who is almost four, loves pulling all the levers and doing the steering wheel.”

“It’s just been an amazing day,” Fitzgerald added.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.