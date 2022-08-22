BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
DC police name suspect in killing of solar panel installer from Baltimore

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 22, 2022, 5:28 PM

In the days following the Southeast D.C. shooting that killed a young father from Baltimore, police announced a suspect in his death.

Surveillance cameras caught an image of Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted for first-degree murder while armed with a gun. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 10; he was pronounced dead later at the hospital. Wolf, a solar panel installer, was working on a project on the 5100 block of Call Place.

Aryeh Wolf, left, was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. when he was shot. Wolf was a former camp counselor at Camp Simcha, a New York Camp for children with chronic illnesses. (Courtesy Chai Lifeline)

Friends of Wolf told WTOP that he volunteered as a camp counselor for children with chronic conditions. He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

Anyone with information about the case, or Miler’s whereabouts should contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

27-year-old Avery Miler
D.C. police name Avery Miler, 27, as a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

